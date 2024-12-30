King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who recently celebrated Christmas with the royal family, had followed the footsteps of Donald Trump after receiving a tragic news from the U.S.
On Sunday night, the British monarch issued an official statement to lead the tribute for Jimmy Carter’s death.
The 39th president of America passed away at the age of 100 years at his home in Georgia.
Charles penned, “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.”
The heartfelt tribute further read, “His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time.”
His majesty signed off the message with “Charles R” to show that he had personally written the message.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump honoured Jimmy on Truth Social, "The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."
Jimmy Carter was a noble Nobel Peace Prize winner, who served as the president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.