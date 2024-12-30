Trending

Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa and more celebs grace EDIVA magazine cover

Sheheryar Munawar, Kubra Khan and Ushna Shah join other Paksitani celebrities for 2024 EDIVA magazine cover

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa and more celebs grace EDIVA magazine cover
Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa and more celebs grace EDIVA magazine cover

Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa had joined the A-list celebrities who made it to the 2024 EDIVA magazine cover.

Humayun Saeedmore, Sheheryar Munawar, Kubra Khan, Ayesha Omar Ushna Shah join other Pakistani celebrities and the CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mohammad Jerjees Seja, for magazine cover.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress donned a green dress with her hair parted from a side.

Meanwhile, Fahad looked draper in a formal black three piece suit.

Ayesha excused glamorous vibes in a dazzling enable.

On the other hand, Ushna went for a class look with lavender sari and her hair tied in a lose ponytail.

Some fans posted the magazine cover on X (formally known as Twitter) and discussed Pakistani celebrities looks.

A user wrote, “Love the way Hania is carrying herself after success but what the heck is Ayesha Omar doing there? Did she do any drama serial this year that I’ve missed?”

Another penned, “uff Humayun looking graceful as always..honestly no one is Pakistan can challenge his aura.”

“Only Mahria Khan is missing in this frame, otherwise it’s complete,” a third noted.

Notably, all the men in the EDIVA magazine cover went for black three piece suite.

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism
King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation

King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87

'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies

The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies
Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan attend Ambani Christmas party
Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan attend Ambani Christmas party
Hrithik Roshan plans to celebrate double milestones on 51st birthday
Hrithik Roshan plans to celebrate double milestones on 51st birthday
Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa cancel meet-and-greet at eleventh hour amid controversy
Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa cancel meet-and-greet at eleventh hour amid controversy
Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis
Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis
Kajol writes hilarious wish for Twinkle Khanna’s 59th birthday
Kajol writes hilarious wish for Twinkle Khanna’s 59th birthday
Hiba Bukhari welcomes first baby with Arez Ahmed, reveals name
Hiba Bukhari welcomes first baby with Arez Ahmed, reveals name
Akshay Kumar pays sweet tribute to Twinkle Khanna on her 59th birthday
Akshay Kumar pays sweet tribute to Twinkle Khanna on her 59th birthday
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
Saba Qamar stuns in thrilling behind-the-scene photos from latest TVC
Saba Qamar stuns in thrilling behind-the-scene photos from latest TVC
Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie