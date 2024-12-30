'Hidden Love' actress Zhao Lusi sparks health concern with shocking photos

Zhao Lusi’s management finally updated the fans regarding the actress health.
The Who Rules the World actress was rushed to hospital last week, and the video of Lusi in a wheelchair appearing quiet fragile went viral, starting an online debate over her health.
As per Dimsum Daily report, the rumours regarding her health have started a huge controversy, with netizens speculating severe depression or neurological disorder.
The Gen Z starlet saw the declined in her health during the filming of her latest project.
Lusi management has finally shared their statement, revealing that the 26-year-old will not be working for the time being, and all the on-going projects have been put to halt.
The statement continued, noting, "Ms. Zhao Lusi has always been committed to her original aspirations as an actress, cherishing every opportunity to perform and treating every work with care."
"We will prioritise the health of Ms. Zhao Lusi and suspend all subsequent work. We also hope that everyone who care about Lusi will giver her space to rest physically and mentally. Thank you for your understanding," the rep added.
Furthermore, Lusi's father also shared with the fans that the actress is in stable condition right now, but due to her absence from social media, the concerns have not died yet.
For the unversed, Zhao Lusi started her acting career in 2017 and is part of several famous Chinese dramas including Love like the Galaxy, The Last Immortal, Hidden Love and Love of Thousand Years.