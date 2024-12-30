Entertainment

Kylie Jenner undergoes huge transformation ahead of New Year’s Eve

The Kylie Cosmetic founder surprises fans with shocking news about unexpected look

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Kylie Jenner has surprised her fans with an unexpected makeover ahead of New Year’s Eve party.

On Sunday night, the Kylie Cosmetic founder posted a yearly dump before entering 2025.

The mother of two revealed that she “went blonde for 24 hours”

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a carousel and penned, “what a YEAR ! (went blonde for 24 hrs) i cant wait for 2025.”

In the first frame, she can be seen sitting beside daughter Stormi in a black gown at a fashion show.

Another photo featured The Kardashians star getting ready to walk on ramp at the Disney castle.

Meanwhile, she can be seen posing with a new makeup produced in the fourth snap.

A fan commented under the post, “Loving every single pic in this dump, Kylie !! You're glowing!”

Another wrote, “Mama, you're giving us LIFE with these photos!!! Your smile is contagious, and I'm OBSESSED with your style"

“This photo dump is the best gift ever, kylie!!! You always know how to brighten up our day. Love you, queen!,” a third noted.

In one picture, Kylie laughed with son Arie and Stormi while lying on a floor, for a photo-shoot.

