The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies

Even though Wicked turned out to be a success but still it could not avoid controversies over casting choice ahead of release.
During the promotion of the recently released movie, a source told Page Six that Lady Gaga was nearly casted for Elphaba and Shawn Mendes as Fiyero in Wicked.
The insider noted, “They had meetings, the two of them, about the character and who she would be. [Gaga] was essentially cast in his version, and then it fell through.”
As per Forbes, some reports suggested that Ariana Grande received $15 million to play Glinda while Cynthia Erivo was paid only $1 million to portray her opposite number Elphaba.
Reacting to the reports, fans could not help but raise voice against the pay disparity.
A fan wrote on X, “I cannot believe we are still witnessing pay disparity in big 2024??? Honestly Ariana should’ve maid sure that Cynthia was paid equally.”
Wicked stars Cynthia as Elphaba, Ariana as Glenda the Good Witch and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.
'Wicked' breaks shocking records at box office:
Even after landing in so many controversies and backlash during the promotion, Wicked: Part One still managed to break record at box office.
As per Daily Mail, the musical film earned fourth place with $19.45 million in domestic earning.
Moreover, the blockbuster movie has now officially become the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in global box office history, surpassing Mamma Mia! (2008).