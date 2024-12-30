Entertainment

The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies

'Wicked' starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo breaks record at box office

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
The Wicked Movie: Casting choices & controversies
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies

Even though Wicked turned out to be a success but still it could not avoid controversies over casting choice ahead of release.

During the promotion of the recently released movie, a source told Page Six that Lady Gaga was nearly casted for Elphaba and Shawn Mendes as Fiyero in Wicked.

The insider noted, “They had meetings, the two of them, about the character and who she would be. [Gaga] was essentially cast in his version, and then it fell through.”

As per Forbes, some reports suggested that Ariana Grande received $15 million to play Glinda while Cynthia Erivo was paid only $1 million to portray her opposite number Elphaba.

Reacting to the reports, fans could not help but raise voice against the pay disparity.

A fan wrote on X, “I cannot believe we are still witnessing pay disparity in big 2024??? Honestly Ariana should’ve maid sure that Cynthia was paid equally.”

Wicked stars Cynthia as Elphaba, Ariana as Glenda the Good Witch and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

'Wicked' breaks shocking records at box office:

Even after landing in so many controversies and backlash during the promotion, Wicked: Part One still managed to break record at box office.

As per Daily Mail, the musical film earned fourth place with $19.45 million in domestic earning.

Moreover, the blockbuster movie has now officially become the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in global box office history, surpassing Mamma Mia! (2008).

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism
King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation

King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87

'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies

The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
'Hidden Love' actress Zhao Lusi sparks health concern with shocking photos
'Hidden Love' actress Zhao Lusi sparks health concern with shocking photos
Kylie Jenner undergoes huge transformation ahead of New Year’s Eve
Kylie Jenner undergoes huge transformation ahead of New Year’s Eve
Elizabeth Olsen, husband Robbie Arnett give sneak peek in private life
Elizabeth Olsen, husband Robbie Arnett give sneak peek in private life
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit
Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez
Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’
Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper
‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life
‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life