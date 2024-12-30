King Abdullah, Queen Rania of Jordan share sweet wish ahead of New Year 2025

Royal

The King and Queen of Jordan, Abdullah II and Rania, shared a delightful statement in new post

  • December 30, 2024
Queen Rania and the whole Jordan Royal Family have a heartfelt wish to make!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, December 30, the Queen of Jordan shared a heartwarming family photo along with a delightful wish in a joint post with the Jordan Royal Family Instagram account.

“As we usher in the New Year, we pray for peaceful, more compassionate days ahead,” penned the queen.

The heartwarming snap featured Queen Rania, King Abdullah II and their children, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

Alongside them in the frame were Crown Princess Rajwa and Princess Iman’s husband Jameel Alexander Thermiótis.

Delighted by the post, royal fans were quick to share their loving responses through the comments.

“May Allah protect you and keep you for us,” wished one.

Another penned, “Happy new year and mother of Hussein, may God keep her safe.”

A third commented, “May your honor last and may you always be a memory for us and the homeland.”

“May God protect you and keep you for us and may you remain above our heads and every year, your majesty and the majesty of our Lord and His Highness the princes, all of you, O Lord, a sweet year for you all, O Lord of the worlds,” wished a fourth.

