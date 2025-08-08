Home / Royal

Royal Family releases rare footage of Buckingham Palace ahead of big event

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward to reunite for VJ Day next week

Royal Family has released a “exclusive tour” Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles’ special event next week.

On Thursday, August 7, the Royal Collection Trust shared a rare footage of Palace on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “Join Alan Titchmarsh and BBC Gardeners’ World magazine for an exclusive tour of the garden at Buckingham Palace. At 39 acres, it is the largest private garden in London – and less formal than you might imagine.”

It continued, “The Rose Garden is made up of formal beds in the Victorian style, designed in such a way that no two adjacent beds feature a similar colour, allowing each rose to show off its individual charms.”

Many roses in the Palace garden have royal connections, “including the rich red 'Royal William' created to mark Prince William's birth in 1982, and a yellow rose, 'Golden Wedding', given to Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh for their wedding anniversary in 1997.”

Buckingham Palace’s unseen video came after Royal Family announced the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

On the Victory Over Japan Day, the British monarch and Queen consort of the UK will take part in the service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

