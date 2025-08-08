Home / Royal

Prince William makes stern demand about Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's future

Prince William makes feelings clear about his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson amid bombshell claims

Prince William is believed to be fuming as shocking new claims against Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson emerged.

The future King has reportedly made his feelings clear about the Duke and Duchess of York, who are in spotlight again —for all the wrong reasons.

In a newly released biography, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, lesser known aspects of Andrew's life have been unearthed, one of which is linked with William and his beloved wife Kate Middleton.

As claimed by the author Andrew Lownie in the bombshell book, Prince Andrew made "rude" remarks about The Princess of Wales which sparked feud between him and William.

Meanwhile an inside source has claimed how things will be changed for Sarah and Andrew once Prince William becomes King.

The insider also claimed that the Prince of Wales has been trying for years to get Prince Andrew, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, out from the Royal Lodge — the crown estate the former couple occupy at Windsor Castle.

In the biography citing a source, Lownie claimed that "He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew's ex-wife, and can't wait for the day when his father throws them both out."

"If Charles doesn't, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted" he added.

