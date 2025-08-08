Prince William, Princess Kate to skip King Charles, Camilla’s major event

Prince William and Kate Middleton are tipped to skip a major Royal Family event next week due to their hectic schedules.
On Thursday, August 7, Buckingham Palace announced a series of new engagements of King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
The VJ Day, formally known as Victory Over Japan Day, is commemorated every year by the British Royal Family to mark the end of World War II.
As per the Palace announcement, the British monarch will deliver an audio message to the nation on the morning of VJ Day, just like his grandfather, King George VI, when the war ended in 1945.
As per Marie Claire, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are reportedly enjoying summer break with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, might not be able to join His Majesty and Camilla for the service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie will mark the anniversary by visiting 105-year-old World War II veteran Jim Wren at his care home on August 12, as part of the commemorations alongside the Duke of Edinburgh.
On the other hand, Princess Anne is also not confirmed to attend any events, although VJ Day falls on the Princess Royal's 75th birthday.