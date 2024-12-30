Paris Hilton enjoys her ‘happiest place’ with daughter London

There’s no one happier than Paris Hilton recently!
Just a few days after the 43-year-old The Simple Life actress shared a delightful news that her anti-child abuse bill has been passed by the U.S. Congress, the Hilton Hotels’ heir turned to Instagram once again to offer peeks into her “happiest” time.
The actress, who recently rang in the first birthday of her daughter London Hilton in November, shared a carousel of photos in which she can be seen spending fun time with her little girl, son Phoenix, and husband Carter Reum in Disneyland.
It is worth mentioning that Paris Hilton every year visits Disneyland with family, which is her “happy place.”
However, since the arrival of her little angel, the famous Californian theme park has become her “happiest place” on earth.
“The happiest place on Earth just got even more magical! Annual Disneyland tradition with my beautiful family and the littlest Mouseketeers. Nothing like creating lifelong family traditions with my #CutesieCrew!” she lovingly captioned alongside the carousel.
In the photos, the Infinite Icon singer can be seen having the best of her time with family as they enjoyed a fun trip at the dreamy Disneyland.