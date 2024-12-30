Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown has left the fans curious and guessing!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday night, December 30, the 20-year-old Stranger Things starlet shared two snaps along with a cryptic hint that left the fans guessing if the actress is expecting her first baby.
In the snaps, the Damsel actress can be seen dressed in a beautiful printed sleeve-less dress with her wavy hair flowing freely on her shoulders.
She also wore minimal makeup to highlight her gorgeous features.
However, what sparked the pregnancy speculations was the caption that Brown penned alongside her snaps.
“Me and my mini,” she wrote.
The actress, to justify her statement, zoomed on her little Louis Vuitton bag and also tagged the brand’s official account.
Several fans were quick to drop their comments and speculations on the post.
“Is baby on board?” questioned one.
Another quipped, “Someone getting pregnant.”
A third wrote, “Mini bobby brown.”
Meanwhile, a fourth stated, “Can’t blame them for wanting to keep it under wraps—imagine the media frenzy!”
For those uninformed, Millie Bobby Brown got united in a wedlock with American actor and model Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony and announced the news later via their Instagram handles.