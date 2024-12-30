Taylor Swift moving to Nashville to 'start family' with Travis kelce?

Travis Kelce’s love is forcing Taylor Swift to change her address!
According to a source, Swift's romance with the NFL star has "shifted her priorities around" and she is now moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to be closer to her boyfriend.
“Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years. Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life,” the insider told Daily Mail.
Although the Lover crooner will maintain her homes in Rhode Island, Los Angeles, and New York City, Nashville will become her primary residence.
“Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family. This is no different than any other couple with a family,” the source shared.
They further added, “New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home. But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in September 2023 and have been going strong since then.