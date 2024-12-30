World

Edinburgh cancels Hogmanay celebrations due to severe weather warnings

Edinburgh’s street party and fireworks display were cancelled to protect public safety

  December 30, 2024
Edinburgh’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, known as Hogmanay have been cancelled due to bad weather predictions.

As per BBC, strong winds, heavy rains and snow are expected across the UK in the coming days.

Edinburgh’s street party and fireworks display were cancelled to protect public safety.

This decision was made after the Met Office issued a weather warnings for strong winds and rain on Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned that the weather will affect different parts of the UK in various ways, with most areas likely to experience rainy and windy conditions as the new year begins.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Monday through Thursday, advising people to prepare for potentially disruptive conditions.

There will also be spells of rain across England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said, “There is already some travel disruption in Scotland, and more broadly there could be disruption from strong wind and, in particular, where the wind and rain overlap.”

An amber warning for heavy rain has been issued for some areas of Scotland on New Year’s Eve as well as stormy weather is predicted to spread across the rest of the UK.

People who are travelling or have plans for the New Year are adviced to check the most recent weather to stay informed about any potential changes.

