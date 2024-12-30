Royal

Prince William, Kate stop George, Charlotte, Louis from receiving certain public gifts?

Prince William and Princess Kate restricted their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, from keeping some gifts from public

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are receiving immense love and gifts from the public!

Just like every year, the Royal Family, this year, also followed the annual tradition of attending church in Sandringham on Christmas Day, where several people await outside the church to get a glimpse of the royals and hand them gifts in a heartfelt gesture.

But this year saw the young royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in particular receiving most of the gifts, so much that they needed his dad’s help to carry the presents.

During the annual December 25 walkabout, the kids were offered plenty of gifts that included flowers, chocolates, and toys, from the public that even left the future king himself shocked as Louis was seen asking his dad, “Papa, can you carry some?”

However, the young princes and princess were barred from receiving certain gifts from the public due to a royal protocol that ensures what kind of gifts are fine to accept by the royals.

As per the royal gift policy, the members of the Royal Family are only allowed to receive the presents that include flowers, foodstuff, and other consumable items, that too within reasonable quantities, stated The Sun.

The royals can also accept copies of books presented by the author, only if they are not controversial, and other gifts that are not above the value of £150.

Even if they receive any gift that doesn’t fit the criteria, they are not allowed to use it.

