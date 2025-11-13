Royal

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea

Princess Eugenie shares important update after Jeffrey Epstein's email confirmed Virginia Giuffre's claims against Andrew

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epsteins new email reveals Andrew’s plea
Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea

Princess Eugenie has broken her silence just hours after dad Andrew found himself in new trouble.

The Princess of York turned to her official Instagram account on Thursday, November 13 - nearly four weeks after her last social media post to share The King's Foundation update on her story.

Marking her to the royal life amid family crisis, Eugenie joined members of the 35 under 35 Network gathering at Broadwick Soho organised by the monarch's foundation.

Eugenie - who became an official member of 35 Under 35 was beaming as she posed alongside her fellows members for the photos.

"This week’s event brought together leaders in their fields to share advice and make connections – helping to support the flourishing careers and crafts of the 35 under 35 network," read the description with the carousel.

"Thank you to everyone who made it such an inspiring event!" it added.

This post from Eugenie came just hours after senior Royal correspondent Rebecca English shared that a newly emerged email from the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein appears to confirm the authenticity of the 2011 photo of Virginia Giuffre with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

A email exchange between Epstein and a journalist confirms that despite Andrew's allies constant denial his photo with the late accuser was real.

"Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have," wrote Epstein to the reporter shortly after the photo was unearthed.

Meanwhile the former Prince, emailed the infamous financier begging him to clear his name as he wrote, "I can't take any more of this."

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception

King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception
Queen Letizia and King Felipe return to Spain after concluding diplomatic State visit to China

Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros

Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros
The queen hosted the 75th anniversary reception for English National Ballet and was gifted pointe shoes

King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama

King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Eugenie's first exciting update since stripping Andrew of his titles

Queen Mary participates in traditional dance during visit to Amazon forest

Queen Mary participates in traditional dance during visit to Amazon forest
Queen Mary is currently on high-profile trip to Brazil to attend COP3

Princess Eugenie faces new blow as violating sanctions amid Andrew saga

Princess Eugenie faces new blow as violating sanctions amid Andrew saga
Princess Eugenie caught in sanctions row as Andrew faces renewed scrutiny

Prince William 'strongly opposes' King Charles 'risky' decision for Beatrice

Prince William 'strongly opposes' King Charles 'risky' decision for Beatrice
Princess Beatrice drives a wedge between King Charles, Prince William with new move

Queen Letizia takes pride in Spanish during visit to China’s top university

Queen Letizia takes pride in Spanish during visit to China’s top university
The Spanish Queen presides over a special meeting in China’s one of the most prestigious higher education institutions

King Charles sent 'lovely letter' to Ozzy Osbourne family after his death

King Charles sent 'lovely letter' to Ozzy Osbourne family after his death
King Charles paid special tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne who died in July this year

Jeffrey Epstein new emails confirm late Virginia's claims against Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein new emails confirm late Virginia's claims against Andrew
Jeffrey Epstein made new claims on controversial photo of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre in 2011 email

Meghan Markle makes rare attempt to win over royal family after poppy drama

Meghan Markle makes rare attempt to win over royal family after poppy drama
The Duchess of Sussex takes unexpected step to please King Charles and the British Royal Family

Meghan Markle drops release date, trailer of ‘Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within’

Meghan Markle drops release date, trailer of ‘Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s produced new Netflix documentary ‘Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within’ sparks frenzy

Princess Kate Christmas Carol concert set to sparkle with star-studded surprise

Princess Kate Christmas Carol concert set to sparkle with star-studded surprise
Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales will host her fifth annual Together at Christmas carol service on December 5