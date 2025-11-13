Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea

Princess Eugenie has broken her silence just hours after dad Andrew found himself in new trouble.
The Princess of York turned to her official Instagram account on Thursday, November 13 - nearly four weeks after her last social media post to share The King's Foundation update on her story.
Marking her to the royal life amid family crisis, Eugenie joined members of the 35 under 35 Network gathering at Broadwick Soho organised by the monarch's foundation.
Eugenie - who became an official member of 35 Under 35 was beaming as she posed alongside her fellows members for the photos.
"This week’s event brought together leaders in their fields to share advice and make connections – helping to support the flourishing careers and crafts of the 35 under 35 network," read the description with the carousel.
"Thank you to everyone who made it such an inspiring event!" it added.
This post from Eugenie came just hours after senior Royal correspondent Rebecca English shared that a newly emerged email from the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein appears to confirm the authenticity of the 2011 photo of Virginia Giuffre with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
A email exchange between Epstein and a journalist confirms that despite Andrew's allies constant denial his photo with the late accuser was real.
"Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have," wrote Epstein to the reporter shortly after the photo was unearthed.
Meanwhile the former Prince, emailed the infamous financier begging him to clear his name as he wrote, "I can't take any more of this."