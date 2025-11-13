Royal

Prince William's touching act steals spotlight after concert announcement

Prince William wins hearts with generous gesture following Princess Kate's Christmas concert reveal

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William’s touching act steals spotlight after concert announcement
Prince William’s touching act steals spotlight after concert announcement

Prince William has returned to spotlight after announcing Princess Kate’s Christmas concert.

On November 11, the Prince of Wales shared it was a "privilege" to help a local Cornish football club as he opened a new access road to help players.

Back in June, the future King took action after Mousehole AFC struggled with access to their club down a lane riddled with potholes.

William took to Instagram and shared details about his generous act, noting, “Proud to help bring people and organisations together to build a new access road at Mousehole AFC.”

King Charles’ eldest son added, “Maintaining vital community facilities such as roads is an essential element of supporting local life - helping football clubs like Mousehole continue to thrive, connecting people and supporting the next generation into football at the grassroots.”

To solve the potholes issue, he started a construction work, which took four weeks to finish over the summer.

William, who is known as the Duke of Cornwall in the county, previously wrote to the club, saying, "I have seen time and time again that community hubs are essential in providing the spaces for people to come together, to build stronger communities and to allow people to thrive.”

During the latest royal outing, he met players from the club and learned about their training.

