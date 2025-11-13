Prince William's childhood dream, stark contrast to Prince Harry revealed

A childhood friend of Prince William and Prince Harry has lifted the lid on the "totally miserable" royal life.
Humphrey Ker and William were classmates at Ludgrove School from 1990 before moving to Eton in 1995, with Harry a few years below.
The actor and writer, who is also the executive director of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC, shared a dorm with the future king at age seven.
In a new interview with the Telegraph, the 43-year-old shared that, when the boys were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, William announced his intentions to become a "policeman", which received laughter from everyone.
However, even at a such young age, Humphrey said he "really felt for" the young princes amid the startling attention they received from the public, noting that there was also a more difficult side to being in the Royal Family.
Humphrey said, "It was during that period when Diana was front page news every single day. Everybody knew everything going on, and it just seemed totally miserable."
Highlighting the brothers' dynamic, he added, "[William] was always very sweet and sensible. He just knew what his responsibilities were. Harry was much more of a maniac: great fun but much more badly behaved. I'm sure it's exactly the same dynamic [with George and Louis] now."
'I just feel so sorry for them. It's that gilded cage thing. It just looks miserable,' the director added, reflecting on the pressures of life in the Royal Family.
Humphrey lost touch with William throughout Eton, and they went their separate ways at university, attending Edinburgh and St Andrews, respectively.
However, they briefly reunited last year, when William made a trip to Wrexham for St David's Day.