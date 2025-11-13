Royal

Prince William's childhood dream, stark contrast to Prince Harry revealed

A close childhood pal of Prince William and Prince Harry has shed light on the 'miserable' royal life the princes had to endure

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince Williams childhood dream, stark contrast to Prince Harry revealed
Prince William's childhood dream, stark contrast to Prince Harry revealed

A childhood friend of Prince William and Prince Harry has lifted the lid on the "totally miserable" royal life.

Humphrey Ker and William were classmates at Ludgrove School from 1990 before moving to Eton in 1995, with Harry a few years below.

The actor and writer, who is also the executive director of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC, shared a dorm with the future king at age seven.

In a new interview with the Telegraph, the 43-year-old shared that, when the boys were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, William announced his intentions to become a "policeman", which received laughter from everyone.

However, even at a such young age, Humphrey said he "really felt for" the young princes amid the startling attention they received from the public, noting that there was also a more difficult side to being in the Royal Family.

Humphrey said, "It was during that period when Diana was front page news every single day. Everybody knew everything going on, and it just seemed totally miserable."

Highlighting the brothers' dynamic, he added, "[William] was always very sweet and sensible. He just knew what his responsibilities were. Harry was much more of a maniac: great fun but much more badly behaved. I'm sure it's exactly the same dynamic [with George and Louis] now."

'I just feel so sorry for them. It's that gilded cage thing. It just looks miserable,' the director added, reflecting on the pressures of life in the Royal Family.

Humphrey lost touch with William throughout Eton, and they went their separate ways at university, attending Edinburgh and St Andrews, respectively.

However, they briefly reunited last year, when William made a trip to Wrexham for St David's Day.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Eugenie delivers inspiring speech at The King’s Foundation event

Princess Eugenie delivers inspiring speech at The King’s Foundation event
Princess Eugenie takes center stage as her inspiring speech moves The King’s Foundation event's audience

Prince William lends heartfelt support to small football club

Prince William lends heartfelt support to small football club
The Prince of Wales stepped in to help the fans of a small football club in a touching move

King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception

King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception
Queen Letizia and King Felipe return to Spain after concluding diplomatic State visit to China

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea
Princess Eugenie shares important update after Jeffrey Epstein's email confirmed Virginia Giuffre's claims against Andrew

Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros

Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros
The queen hosted the 75th anniversary reception for English National Ballet and was gifted pointe shoes

King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama

King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Eugenie's first exciting update since stripping Andrew of his titles

Queen Mary participates in traditional dance during visit to Amazon forest

Queen Mary participates in traditional dance during visit to Amazon forest
Queen Mary is currently on high-profile trip to Brazil to attend COP3

Princess Eugenie faces new blow as violating sanctions amid Andrew saga

Princess Eugenie faces new blow as violating sanctions amid Andrew saga
Princess Eugenie caught in sanctions row as Andrew faces renewed scrutiny

Prince William 'strongly opposes' King Charles 'risky' decision for Beatrice

Prince William 'strongly opposes' King Charles 'risky' decision for Beatrice
Princess Beatrice drives a wedge between King Charles, Prince William with new move

Queen Letizia takes pride in Spanish during visit to China’s top university

Queen Letizia takes pride in Spanish during visit to China’s top university
The Spanish Queen presides over a special meeting in China’s one of the most prestigious higher education institutions

King Charles sent 'lovely letter' to Ozzy Osbourne family after his death

King Charles sent 'lovely letter' to Ozzy Osbourne family after his death
King Charles paid special tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne who died in July this year

Jeffrey Epstein new emails confirm late Virginia's claims against Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein new emails confirm late Virginia's claims against Andrew
Jeffrey Epstein made new claims on controversial photo of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre in 2011 email