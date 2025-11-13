Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected photo waivers at Kris Jenner’s party?

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the star-studded birthday party of Kris Jenner, but they couldn't make it to the photo dump due to a major reason.
On November 9, some royal fans noticed that the Duke and Duchess Sussex’s pictures have been removed from Kris and Kim Kardashian's photo-dump on Instagram.
A source close to the royal couple recently disclosed to PEOPLE that they selected “no” on a photo consent form.
However, another insider told the media outlet, "There were no consent forms."
"Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day," the insider noted.
The As Ever founder opted for a black fitted turtleneck long-sleeve top paired with a black wrap skirt and open-toed heels for the event.
She completed the look with her hair slicked back and gold statement chain-link earrings.
Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, were joined by many renowned celebrities at the James Bond-themed birthday bash including Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Oprah Winfrey, Vin Diesel and Adele.
After the glamorous event, the momager posted pictures with famous pals including the night's hosts, Mark Zuckerberg, Alicia Keys, Chris Rock, Tyler Perry, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant and more.