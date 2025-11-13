Royal

Buckingham Palace highlights Princess Anne's efforts for UK-Singapore relations

The Princess Royal observed a two-day trip to Singapore earlier this week during the Remembrance weekend

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Buckingham Palace highlights Princess Anne's efforts for UK-Singapore relations

King Charles office has acknowledged Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, two-day trip to Singapore.

On Thursday, November 13, the Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a carousel of clicks, showcasing the key events from Anne's visit to the island to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Singapore.

For the highly anticipated trip, the Princess Royal also flaunted her stunning and timeless style in several outfits, including a bright orange jacket paired with a white skirt with a floral and geometric pattern and a glamorous tan suit with a blue dress shirt.


Alongside the snaps, the social media post was captioned, "During their time in the country, Her Royal Highness attended Audiences with the President and with the Prime Minister of Singapore and visited Kranji War Memorial."

"The Princess also unveiled the new potted orchid, ‘Delphinium Anne’, and heard about the manufacturing facilities on the Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus," the caption added.

Moreover, during her tour of the garden on day of the trip, Princess Anne stopped and appreciated a flower called "Dendrobium Elizabeth," named after her mother's passing in 2022, in an emotional moment.

