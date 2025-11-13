Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros

Queen Camilla once again showed off her playful side, as she joked that she would leave the professional dancers behind with her moves after watching a ballet performance at Buckingham Palace.
The 78-year-old appeared moved as she watched the South Korean ballerina, Sangeun Lee, perform The Dying Swan and called her performance "wonderful".
Presented with a signed pair of ballet shoes as a gift at the 75th anniversary celebrations of the English National Ballet, the Queen teased, "I'll be putting them to practice and making the rest of them all jealous. Thank you."
Camilla, who became patron of the English National Ballet last year, is a keen dancer and takes Silver Swan classes for older people run by the Royal Academy of Dance.
Last year, in a surprising admission, Camilla shared that she maintains her dancing to help with her physical and mental well-being.
Her Royal Highness met some of the 50 guests, including Angela Rippon, the broadcaster and former chairman of the English National Ballet, dancers and supporters of the ballet company, while sipping a glass of cola.
Lee said it was "an amazing experience" to dance for the Queen. "I was quite nervous, but I've never played in a palace before, so it is very unique," she added.
Sir Rupert Gavin, chairman of the English National Ballet, expressed his gratitude to Her Majesty for her support and praised the company's "stupendous" year.