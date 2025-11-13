Princess Eugenie faces new blow as violating sanctions amid Andrew saga

Princess Eugenie has faced a new blow as her art gallery was hit with charges for allegedly violating Russian sanctions.
As per The Sun, Hauser & Wirth, where the 35-year-old royal serves as associate director, is accused of supplying luxury goods to someone linked to Russia.
Notably, there is no evidence suggesting Princess Eugenie had any involvement in the alleged deal.
According to the insiders’ claims, the gallery sent George Condo’s Escape from Humanity to Alexander Popov’s art foundation in Russia.
The charges stemmed from an HMRC investigation following a 2022 ban by the Department for International Trade on exporting luxury goods over £250 to Russia after the Ukraine war.
Popov has not been accused of wrongdoing and is not under UK sanctions.
Art shipping firm Artay Rauchwerger Solomons Limited was also accused of breaching the luxury goods ban between August and December 2022.
The now-liquidated London company faces a potential unlimited fine, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.
Notably, this new blow to Princess Eugenie came after King Charles, 76, formally stripped his disgraced brother Andrew of his prince title and booted him from the Royal Lodge.
In the latest setback to the ex duke, Jeffrey Epstein appeared to confirm a photo of Virginia Giuffre with Andrew is real, according to newly released docs.