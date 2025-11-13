Queen Mary participates in traditional dance during visit to Amazon forest

Queen Mary took part in a traditional dance during her visit to the Amazon forest, highlighting the vital role of indigenous communities in protecting the region’s biodiversity.
The Danish Royal family dropped the exclusive photos of Queen Mary from her tour to the Amazon Forest.
During her visit, the Danish Queen explored the lush Amazon and engaged with indigenous people play in protecting the nature and biodiversity.
Sharing the carousel of photos, the Palace wrote in a caption, “In the middle of the dense green forest in the Utingaparken in Belém, Her Majesty the Queen got an insight on the crucial role that indigenous people play in protecting the nature and biodiversity of the Amazon. As today's guest of honour, the Queen was invited to participate in a traditional dance.”
The Palace shared, “During her visit, the Queen was informed about the efforts of indigenous people and the progress and challenges that characterize the work of strengthening their rights, culture and access to traditional areas.”
They added, “The visit took place as part of Denmark's return of a rare Tupinamba feather cape in 2024 a symbol of cooperation and respect for indigenous people's culture and heritage.”
To note, Queen Mary is currently on high-profile trip to Brazil to attend COP30.