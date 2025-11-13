King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Felipe and Queen Letizia have concluded the State visit to China by presiding over a reception.

On Thursday, November 13, the royal couple hosted a reception for Spanish residents in the country, which are more than 7,000 people.

As per Palace, “Their Majesties the King and Queen's State Visit to China concluded with a reception for the Spanish community residing in the country, held at the Regent Hotel.”

During the reception, the Spanish monarch emphasized that "this is a very significant moment: we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Felipe also mentioned in his speech, “We will continue to defend our values - those of democracy, international law, human rights and multilateral cooperation, from the firm confidence in who we are as a nation, a modern Spain, solidarity, creative, open and committed to the great challenges of our time.”

He added, "Our visit represents the renewal of a shared commitment: to continue building a relationship based on dialogue, mutual respect, friendship, and broad and ambitious cooperation ."

After the reception, the King and Queen traveled to Beijing International Airport to depart for Spain, thus concluding their short State visit to the People's Republic of China.

