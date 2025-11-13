Princess Eugenie delivers inspiring speech at The King’s Foundation event

Princess Eugenie has delivered a touching speech at the he King's Foundation event.
As per GB News, the 35-year-old attended a first royal event after her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles.
While delivering a speech as a mentor for its 35 under 35 network, Eugenie said, "It was fantastic to spend more time with the 35 under 35, who are such an incredible group of talented young people. I have enjoyed getting to know them better and hearing about their work and aspirations, and look forward to supporting their journeys into the future.”
She continued, "My career has been shaped by a passion for the arts, so it's a pleasure to be working with The King's Foundation to support this inspirational group of artists and creatives. "
In the speech, King Charles’ niece also opened up about her passion for art, explaining how it shaped her career.
A ceramicist, Izzy Letty, also praised Eugenie for the work she has done.
She said, "Both The King's Foundation's and Her Royal Highness's passion and support for makers and creativity is inspiring to see. I've loved being part of The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network and have met some amazing and talented people.”
Notably, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's positions have not been affected after their disgraced father was stripped of royal titles and honours.