Royal

Princess Eugenie delivers inspiring speech at The King’s Foundation event

Princess Eugenie takes center stage as her inspiring speech moves The King’s Foundation event's audience

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Princess Eugenie delivers inspiring speech at The King’s Foundation event
Princess Eugenie delivers inspiring speech at The King’s Foundation event

Princess Eugenie has delivered a touching speech at the he King's Foundation event.

As per GB News, the 35-year-old attended a first royal event after her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles.

While delivering a speech as a mentor for its 35 under 35 network, Eugenie said, "It was fantastic to spend more time with the 35 under 35, who are such an incredible group of talented young people. I have enjoyed getting to know them better and hearing about their work and aspirations, and look forward to supporting their journeys into the future.”

She continued, "My career has been shaped by a passion for the arts, so it's a pleasure to be working with The King's Foundation to support this inspirational group of artists and creatives. "

In the speech, King Charles’ niece also opened up about her passion for art, explaining how it shaped her career.

A ceramicist, Izzy Letty, also praised Eugenie for the work she has done.

She said, "Both The King's Foundation's and Her Royal Highness's passion and support for makers and creativity is inspiring to see. I've loved being part of The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network and have met some amazing and talented people.”

Notably, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's positions have not been affected after their disgraced father was stripped of royal titles and honours.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William's childhood dream, stark contrast to Prince Harry revealed

Prince William's childhood dream, stark contrast to Prince Harry revealed
A close childhood pal of Prince William and Prince Harry has shed light on the 'miserable' royal life the princes had to endure

Prince William lends heartfelt support to small football club

Prince William lends heartfelt support to small football club
The Prince of Wales stepped in to help the fans of a small football club in a touching move

King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception

King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception
Queen Letizia and King Felipe return to Spain after concluding diplomatic State visit to China

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea
Princess Eugenie shares important update after Jeffrey Epstein's email confirmed Virginia Giuffre's claims against Andrew

Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros

Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros
The queen hosted the 75th anniversary reception for English National Ballet and was gifted pointe shoes

King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama

King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Eugenie's first exciting update since stripping Andrew of his titles

Queen Mary participates in traditional dance during visit to Amazon forest

Queen Mary participates in traditional dance during visit to Amazon forest
Queen Mary is currently on high-profile trip to Brazil to attend COP3

Princess Eugenie faces new blow as violating sanctions amid Andrew saga

Princess Eugenie faces new blow as violating sanctions amid Andrew saga
Princess Eugenie caught in sanctions row as Andrew faces renewed scrutiny

Prince William 'strongly opposes' King Charles 'risky' decision for Beatrice

Prince William 'strongly opposes' King Charles 'risky' decision for Beatrice
Princess Beatrice drives a wedge between King Charles, Prince William with new move

Queen Letizia takes pride in Spanish during visit to China’s top university

Queen Letizia takes pride in Spanish during visit to China’s top university
The Spanish Queen presides over a special meeting in China’s one of the most prestigious higher education institutions

King Charles sent 'lovely letter' to Ozzy Osbourne family after his death

King Charles sent 'lovely letter' to Ozzy Osbourne family after his death
King Charles paid special tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne who died in July this year

Jeffrey Epstein new emails confirm late Virginia's claims against Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein new emails confirm late Virginia's claims against Andrew
Jeffrey Epstein made new claims on controversial photo of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre in 2011 email