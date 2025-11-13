King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama

Princess Eugenie follows in sister Beatrice's footsteps as she returns to Royal life after dad Andrew's titles removal.
The youngest daughter of the disgraced Royal - who lost all his royal titles, styles and honours only last month, attended her first official royal engagement earlier this week.
On Thursday, November 13, the official Instagram account of the King's Foundation shared a carousel of photos featuring the monarch's niece in high spirits as she spent time with the members of 35 under 35 program.
For the event, Eugenie kept it semi-formal in a white buttoned-down shirt, black pants and a matching blazer.
Honouring World War II soldiers and veterans just like other members of the Royal Family, Eugenie also proudly wore a poppy pin on her blazer.
"A mentoring morning with HRH Princess Eugenie and The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35 network," read the caption.
It continued, "Earlier this week, @PrincessEugenie spent time with members of the @kingsfoundation 35 under 35 network at the @broadwicksoho, alongside a range of other inspiring mentors representing different areas of expertise."
"This week’s event brought together leaders in their fields to share advice and make connections – helping to support the flourishing careers and crafts of the 35 under 35 network," the caption added.
"Thank you to everyone who made it such an inspiring event!" the caption from the King's Foundation concluded.
For the unversed, HRH became an official mentor for the 35 under 35 network in May 2025.
This marks Princess Eugenie's first Royal engagement since her dad Andrew lost his Princely title as he is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
In an official statement from the monarch, released on November 3, it was notified that, "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince."