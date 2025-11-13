Prince William lends heartfelt support to small football club

Prince William, the avid football fan, has come to the rescue of one of Britain's most remote football clubs' fans in a thoughtful manner.
The Prince of Wales has supported the Mousehole AFC with building a new road after fans had to struggle down a narrow pot hole-ridden lane.
Determined fans of the Cornish club had to brave a cavity-filled track to watch their beloved team in action, with some travelling for up to an hour and a half to get there.
The road was so bad that it led to traffic jams, damaged vehicles, and logistical headaches for supporters of Mousehole AFC and their opponents.
When William became aware of their concern, the prince headed up a consortium of private firms to build fans a new road, which he will officially open on Thursday, November 13.
William said, "I have seen time and time again that community hubs are essential in providing the spaces for people to come together, to build stronger communities and to allow people to thrive."
"It is a privilege to be able to help the local community access Mousehole AFC. I'd like to personally add my thanks for all the hard work that’s gone into making it happen. I look forward to seeing the new road for myself as soon as I can," he noted.
According to Cornwall Live, the road was built over the summer at no cost to the football club, as the construction was backed by private firms.
The project was revealed in the annual report by William's Duchy of Cornwall.
Mousehole AFC play in the Southern League and are based in the tiny village of Paul, consisting of just 500 residents.