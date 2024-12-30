World

Donald Trump's bid to overturn Carroll's $5 million verdict fails in appeals court

Writer E. Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of sexual abuse and defamation

  December 30, 2024
A federal appeals court has upheld writer E. Jean Carroll's $5 million civil judgement against President-elect Donald Trump.

As per Reuters, this decision was made in a civil lawsuit where Carroll accused Trump of sexual abuse and defamation.

The court's decision to uphold the verdict means they agree with the original ruling that Trump is responsible for this payment.

A group of three judges from the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan all agreed to dismiss Donald Trump’s agreement.

Trump had claimed that the trial judge made a mistake by allowing jurors to hear evidence about his past alleged sexual misconduct.

The president-elect argued that this made the trail unfair, however the court rejected this argument.

The court explained that the evidence, including the “Access Hollywood” video where Trump boasted about his sexual behaviour during the 2016 election, showed a consistent and unusual pattern of behaviour.

"Taking the record as a whole and considering the strength of Ms. Carroll's case, we are not persuaded that any claimed error or combination of errors in the district court's evidentiary rulings affected Mr. Trump's substantial rights," the court said in an unsigned decision.

The court decision was based on an incident from 1996 where Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a dressing room, which Trump later denied.

While, the jury did not find Trump guilty of rape, they still awarded Carroll $2.02 million for sexual assault and $2.98 million for defamation. 

