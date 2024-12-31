Prince Andrew ruins King Charles’ holiday celebrations with major mystery

King Charles is fuming over Prince Andrew!
Amid the Chinese spy controversy surrounding the disgraced duke that has made the Royal Family feel ashamed, another mystery surrounding Andrew’s financial situation keeps looming as it is still not revealed whether the father of Beatrice and Eugenie has disclosed his new income sources to the monarch or not.
In a recent conversation of royal commentator Gareth Russell with GB News, the expert opened up about the financial situation of Prince Andrew as the duke managed to secure his residency at Royal Lodge with uncertain sources’ fundings.
Talking about the major issue, the expert stated, "There's a great deal of mystery; whether he's told the King or not. Certainly, the King has made it very clear what he wanted to happen.”
"Whether he has asked for more details about how Andrew has been able to keep Royal Lodge from a financial perspective, I think we'll find out soon enough,” he continued.
Sharing about Charles’ reaction, Russell revealed that the king is “quite frustrated.”
"But at the minute, I think it's very clear to all of us that the King is quite frustrated with the way this has played out,” he added.
This update comes after the disgraced Duke of York skipped the Christmas celebrations and spent the holiday with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.