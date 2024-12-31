Entertainment

Jay-Z's legal rep breaks silence on rape accuser's new accusations

Jay-Z was accused by an unnamed woman of sexual abuse during an MTV Music Awards afterparty in 2000

  • December 31, 2024
Jay-Z's legal rep breaks silence on rape accuser's new accusations 

Jay-Z's legal representative, Alex Spiro, has recently given a befitting response to the rapper's accuser in a new lawsuit.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old legal practitioner argued that the rape lawsuit is too old to be pursued, as the accuser filed the case several years after the alleged incident.

An unnamed woman, identifies herself as Jane Doe in court documents, accused Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault during an MTV Music Awards after-party in September 2000. 

Spiro said that the case should be dismissed due to several technical issues, expired deadlines, and the circumstances surrounding the locations involved.

Moreover, he mentioned that there are multiple loopholes in Jane’s claims that "can't be applied against the rapper retroactively."

Spiro further stated that the lawsuit was filed outside the statute of limitations, which refers to the time limit for pursuing criminal prosecution after a crime has been committed.

"Plaintiff cannot recover for her sole claim under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act [the GMV Law] as a matter of law, because the statute does not have retroactive effect," he added. 

These remarks came after the United State District Court Judge, Analisa Torres, ruled in favour of the accuser on December 26, 2024. 

As reported by USA Today, the 65-year-old judge stated in the recent proceedings that Jane can maintain her anonymity, and no one can compel her to reveal her identity. 

