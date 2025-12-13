Entertainment
Girls Generation member Tiffany Young could be the first member to tie the knot!

On Saturday, December 13, the Korean American singer and actress revealed that she's dating actor Byun Yo-han with the intention to marry.

The Mr. Sunshine actor's agency, TEAMHOPE, also shared in a statement, "Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young are currently in a serious relationship with the intention of marriage."

It added, "The date has not been finalised yet but both actors have expressed their wish to share the news with their fans once it is set."

The pair is believed to have grown close after starring together in the Disney+ original series Uncle Samsik, which was released in May last year.

Their on-screen collaboration reportedly developed into a romantic relationship, which they have continued privately until now.

Turning to her Instagram account, Tiffany unveiled a handwritten letter for her fans following the relationship announcement.

Written in Korean, the Reborn Rich actress penned, "I'm currently in a serious relationship with someone I have positive feelings for, and we are dating with marriage in mind."

"He is someone who makes me see the world from a perspective that is optimistic and full of hope, someone who brings me peace of mind," she added.


Tiffany concluded the letter, noting, "I sincerely thank you for supporting me for a long time and always watching over me with a warm gaze. I won't forget those feelings, and I will cherish them as I continue to repay [your love] by doing my utmost within my position."

Born in 1986, Byun made his debut in 2011 through the short film Working on Saturday and later rose to prominence through popular dramas, including Misaeng and Mr. Sunshine.

While Tiffany Young made her name as an idol, debuting in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, one of K-pop's most influential girl groups.

She has since expanded her career into acting while also earning acclaim on stage through musical productions like Chicago.

