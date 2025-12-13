Katy Perry's new beau, Justin Trudeau, has been enjoying the romance he received after publicly confirming their budding romance.
According to an exclusive report by Page Six, an insider close to the couple revealed that the former Canadian Prime Minister is already feeling "blessed" since he began dating the pop star.
A few weeks after Perry made her new relationship Instagram official, the tipster claimed that Justin is "relishing the attention" that comes with his loving bond with Katy.
"Star f—king is very much the Trudeau brand, I don’t think these things are hard to arrange when you’re in those circles," the source additionally noted.
A second insider told the outlet that the Roar hitmaker has provided Justin with a much-needed ego boost after his popularity plummeted and he was pressured by his liberal party into resigning at the beginning of the year.
This update comes after Katy Perry, who concluded her headline-grabbing The Lifetimes Tour earlier this month, confirmed her relationship on Instagram.
On December 6, the pair, who began dating in July this year, officially confirmed their relationship after months of speculation.