  • By Fatima Hassan
Kate Hudson drops glimpses of 'Song Sung Blue' premiere with Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson's new musical-drama film, 'Song Sung Blue' is slated to be release in theatres on Christmas

Kate Hudson has given a jaw-dropping sneak peek into the special screening of her new film, Song Sung Blue, with Hugh Jackman.  

The 46-year-old American actress and singer took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, December 13, to release the never-before-seen snaps from the star-studded event.

Kate celebrated a special milestone in her musical-drama as she expressed heartfelt gratitude after portraying the character of Claire Sardina in the new film. 

"What a night celebrating @songsungbluefilm in NYC!!! It was such an honor to play Claire Sardina in the movie and share the stage with her. I can’t believe in less than two weeks this movie is finally yours," the Almost Famous actress stated in the caption. 

At the New York City premiere, the Running Point actress sported a long strapless gown, which she paired with a pink veil.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman opted for a black-and-white coat.

In the movie, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman play the characters of Mike and Claire Sardina, as the couple who performed as Lightning & Thunder.

Song Sung Blue is slated to premiere across theatres on December 25, 2025. 

