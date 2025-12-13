Kate Hudson has given a jaw-dropping sneak peek into the special screening of her new film, Song Sung Blue, with Hugh Jackman.
The 46-year-old American actress and singer took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, December 13, to release the never-before-seen snaps from the star-studded event.
Kate celebrated a special milestone in her musical-drama as she expressed heartfelt gratitude after portraying the character of Claire Sardina in the new film.
"What a night celebrating @songsungbluefilm in NYC!!! It was such an honor to play Claire Sardina in the movie and share the stage with her. I can’t believe in less than two weeks this movie is finally yours," the Almost Famous actress stated in the caption.
At the New York City premiere, the Running Point actress sported a long strapless gown, which she paired with a pink veil.
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman opted for a black-and-white coat.
In the movie, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman play the characters of Mike and Claire Sardina, as the couple who performed as Lightning & Thunder.
Song Sung Blue is slated to premiere across theatres on December 25, 2025.