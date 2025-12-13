Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Comedy legend Dick Van Dyke receives touching birthday tribute from Coldplay

  • By Fatima Hassan
Comedy guru Dick Van Dyke has received a heartfelt birthday tribute from Coldplay. 

The legendary actor, who turned 100 on Saturday, December 13, enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning more than seven decades.

After celebrating the special milestone, Coldplay paid a touching birthday homage to the actor, sharing the picture of Dyke, the popular bandmates said, "Happy 100th birthday to one of the most wonderful people in the whole world @official_dick_van_dyke."

On the occasion of his big day, the Hollywood icon opened up about his painful experience ending sobriety.

In a conversation with Good Morning America, Dyke opened up about his remarkable life, saying, "You know, I played old men a lot. And I always played 'em as angry and cantankerous."

"It's not really that way. I don't know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself. I'm so lucky. I don't have any ache or pain, I think that saved me from the pain. That's good advice for anybody," the Mary Poppins star added.

Dick Van Dyke also recalled turning down a film with Cary Grant, a choice he now views as a rare misstep. 

