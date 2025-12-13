Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Amanda Seyfried shared a warm hug with her close friend Selena Gomez at a Friday night screening for her latest film The Testament of Ann Lee at Los Angeles.

The musical drama stars Amanda as Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement, who was proclaimed as the female Christ by her followers.

The Mean Girls alum appeared in a sleeveless black figure-hugging midi dress while Selena opted for a black off-the-shoulder ruched A-line mini-dress and completed her look with opaque tights.

Other attendees included director Mona Fastvold, who was seen wearing a cropped black shirt and tailored trousers, and co-star Lewis Pullman wore a dusty purple corduroy suit.

The latest film release coincides with the Big Love artist’s another project, The Housemaid featuring A-lister celebrity Sydney Sweeney.

To portray her character as Ann Lee, Amanda had to forego Botox for a year, after being instructed by the director about his “no makeup or Botox” rule.

The 40-year-old perfectly maintains a balance between her personal and professional life, sharing a daughter, Nina, born in 2017, and a son born in 2020, with actor Thomas Sadoski.

Amanda confessed the intensity of her workload, calling it “the most I’ve ever worked with two kids” and describing herself as “a little bit bananas right now.”

