Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86

The music icon's father was also the manager for her band, Selena y Los Dinos, which also included her siblings

Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr, Selena Quintanilla's father, who also managed her band, Selena y Los Dinos, has passed away at the age of 86.

On Saturday, December 13, his son, Abraham "A.B." Isaac Quintanilla III, announced the saddening news in an Instagram post, penning, "It's with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today."

The social media post featured a snap of his father, with Pedro Infante's Cien Años as the background tune.

Moreover, details including the cause of death were not revealed by his family.

Abraham was married to Marcella Quintanilla, and they shared three children together, including A.B., Suzette Quintanilla and Selena.

The Dreaming of You singer was tragically killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, in March 1995, when she was just 23 years old.

Selena and her band, Selena y Los Dinos, were managed by Abraham, where A.B. played the bass, Suzette performed the drums and Selena's husband, Chris Pérez, was the guitarist.

Notably, in the Netflix documentary Selena y Los Dinos: A Family's Legacy, which premiered on November 17, the singer's parents shared their thoughts on their late daughter.

