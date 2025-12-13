As Heated Rivalry continues to create buzz with its intimate scenes, one actor has opened up about not being a big fan of the hockey series.
Jordan Firstman has stirred some trouble after making a remark on the HBO sports drama scenes and questioning its reflection of real queer experience.
In an interview with Vulture, the I Love LA star discussed Heated Rivalry's romantic scenes, noting, "I watched those first two episodes of Heated Rivalry and it's just not gay."
"It's not how gay people f**k. There's so few things that actually show gay s*x. I go to art to be confronted and to think, but a lot of people just want entertainment or to see two straight hockey players pretending to be gay and f**king," he explained his criticism.
Jordan's comment was heavily covered by multiple outlets, following which François Arnaud, the Canadian actor who plays Scott Hunter on the show, responded under a post sharing his statement.
"Is there only one way to have "authentic" gay s*x on tv? Should the s*x that closeted hockey players have look like the s*x that sceney LA gay guys have?" the Midnight, Texas actor commented.
Moreover, Hudson Williams, who plays lead Shane Hollander, approached the situation in a calmer manner, as he reposted his co-star's reply in his story, penning, "But truly go watch I Love LA! Jordan and the cast are great!!"
Heated Rivalry, the adaptation of Rachel Reid's novel follows two hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, from opposite teams whose on-ice rivalry masks their romantic yet secret relationship, spanning over the years.
The show, airing on HBO Max and Crave, has been renewed for a second season.