The 'Blank Space' hitmaker's NFL allegiance did not always lie with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, squad

  • By Hania Jamil

Taylor Swift's loyalties did not always lie with the Kansas City Chiefs, revealed her new Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The End of an Era.

Before getting romantically involved with the Chiefs tight end, the Pennsylvania-born seemingly supported the Philadelphia Eagles, as she was seen sporting the team's merch during her Eras tour rehearsals.

In the first episode of her docuseries, released on Friday, December 12, Taylor was spotted arriving on the first day of rehearsals in the Eagles sweatshirt.

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist grew up near Reading, Pennsylvania, and confirmed she was an Eagles fan after writing a lyric about the team t-shirt in her 2020 track Gold Rush.

Months after the rehearsals, Taylor's support shifted to the Kansas City Chiefs as her romance with Travis Kelce developed.

The Eras Tour began in March 2023, one month after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. It was also the first Super Bowl in which two brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce, faced one another.

Following their almost two years of relationship, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in a romantic Instagram post in August 2025.

The head-over-heels couple are reportedly planning to tie the knot after the NFL star wraps his season in early 2026.

