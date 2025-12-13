Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
The 'Emily in Paris' season five will premiere on Netflix in December this year

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has gracefully handled a major wardrobe malfunction during the new season's promotions.  

On Thursday, December 11, the 34-year-old American actress made a guest appearance on Drew Barrymore's show to promote the upcoming season of her hit Netflix series.

During the show, the host showered praise on Park while complementing the actress' stunning outfit, which she borrowed from renowned fashion designer Michael Kors.

As Barrymore said, "This outfit is to die for!" to which the host called the look "stunning" before noting that she’d love to "wear something like that."  

She also cheekily took Park up on the idea and removed her jacket. In response, the actress also went to remove hers, then exclaimed, "Oh my God, it popped open!" 

However, the songstress, who portrayed the role of Mindy Chen, immediately covered her jacket, and Barrymore helped her fix her jacket. 

For the unversed, Ashley Park reprised her infamous character in the fifth instalment alongside Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razet, and Eugenio Franceschini.  

Emily in Paris' season five is slated to premiere on December 18.  

