Jacob Elordi made an emotional admission as he came across a paparazzi in Paris this week.
The Frankenstein actor was in the City of Love, keeping a low profile during his travels at the Gare de Nord station when he encountered a photographer.
When the individual said, "Jacob, we love you," the Australian actor removed one of his headphones and replied, "You make it really hard for me to live."
As the photographer repeated, "We love you," Jacob responded, "I don't love you," adding once more, "You make it really hard for me to live."
The disturbing exchange took place following Jacob's recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, where the actor discussed his popularity.
"I woke up into a completely different world," he recalled on the podcast, which was recorded at the Newport Beach Film Festival in November.
He added, "The Internet is insane. It was so frightening. I could feel the Internet manifesting in the real world."
"Like, I would go out to my coffee shop, and all of a sudden I felt like I was in The Truman Show."
Jacob rose to fame in the Netflix rom-com franchise The Kissing Booth and HBO's Euphoria, where he is set to return for Season 3 as Nate Jacobs.
Moreover, his work in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein has earned him a 2026 Golden Globes nomination in the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture category.
Next year, Jacob is set to star in Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, opposite Margot Robbie, scheduled to hit theatres on February 13.