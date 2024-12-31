Rachel Zegler steps forward to clear romance rumours with Kit Connor

Rachel Zegler has clapped back at accusations of being 'romantically obsessed' with her Romeo + Juliet co-star Kit Connor.
The Snow White star refuted the allegation after a fan shared a comment speculating about her relationship with her co-star in the Broadway play, Romeo + Juliet.
Zagler posted an Instagram post, compiling her recent “moments of joy” and included two photos of Connor, 20.
She posted the photo of her cute interaction with Tommy Dorfman, her co-star in the Broadway play, when she was up on stage.
In a shared post, Zegler posed in front of a poster for her upcoming Disney movie, the live action remake of Snow White.
She also dropped the monochrome photo along with Connor on his phone, as they posed in matching sweatshirts.
In a caption, she wrote, “moments of joy and dreams coming true. happy new year, all. be good to each other.”
One user commented, ”I think Rachel is so obsessed with Kit Connor in a romantic way not just a friend way.”
Zegler called out the comment, replying, “no! moving on.”
To note, Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor played the lead characters in the Broadway revival of Romeo and Juliet, which was opened in October.