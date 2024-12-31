King Charles welcomes 2025 with delightful New Year message

Royal

  December 31, 2024
King Charles has extended heartfelt New Year wish to royal fans just hours before welcoming 2025.

Royal Family's Instagram account has shared a delightful animation to wish fans a "Happy New Year."

"Wishing you a Happy New Year!" read the message alongside the animation, which beautifully featured planet earth surrounded with fireworks effect and a banner of 2025 hanging down.

Shortly after the heartfelt wish on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared, followers turned to comments section to extend best wishes for the Royal Family ahead of 2025.

One user noted, "Happy new year! May 2025 be onwards and upwards for you all!"

Another wrote, "Wish the King and Queen a happy and healthy new year."

"Happy new year to the royal family from germany," a third penned.

This adorable wish from King Charles comes after he awarded key members of his medical team with prestigious honours to acknowledge their efforts in amid monarch's cancer treatment.

