Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer hit with shocking claims from ex-wife

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, has been hit with major accusations from his ex wife Karen Spencer.
Recently, Countess Karen made shocking claims that her ex-husband kept "a long-term mistress" before "dumping" her.
In High Court documents seen by the Daily Mail, it is revealed the Countess send an email to his husband's girlfriend back in May.
She started the email, "First of all as a woman, I just have to tell you that I am so disappointed in you. Turning all of the children’s lives upside down like this is so unbelievably immoral."
The text further read, "Good luck Cat, you’re in for a hell of a ride. I think that you’ll find having him to deal with full-time will be much trickier than the odd five-day escape to Norfolk and a night or two in London here and there."
Notably, the former couple exchanged wedding vows on June 18, 2011.
Earl and Karen share one kid together, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.
It is pertinent to note that Princess Diana’s brother first married Victoria Aitken and then later on divorced her to tie the knot with Caroline Freud.