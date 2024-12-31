Queen Camilla shares ‘surreal’ bond with key member in difficult times

Queen Camilla has opened up about her unique and "surreal" connection with a key confidant who stood by her through some of the most challenging moments of her life.
The Queen of Consort faced a challenging year due to her husband King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, her own pneumonia issue and the loss of her dog, Beth.
As per The Sun, Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot is her “rock” when she needed it during the tough moments of her life.
Elliot, who is 18 months younger to her, is her “companions,” a more modernized term for “lady-in-waiting.”
“When I thought back to being 2 years old and watching the Queen’s [Elizabeth] coronation on a tiny black and white television, and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it,” she said.
“I can’t explain the feeling, because it’s so surreal. This cannot be happening. It was quite a moment,” Elliot added.
Upon the coronation of King and Queen on May 6, 2023, Elliot said, “Going into the Abbey, I think I had that nervousness all the time.”
She went on to say, “She’s quite a bit smaller than I am. I’m feeling, ‘Is she going to be alright?’”
To note, Queen Camilla and her sister Annabel Elliot’s close bond was on display in behind-the-scenes footage from King Charles’ coronation in the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year,