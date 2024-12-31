Health

World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data

  by Web Desk
  December 31, 2024
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged China to share the data regarding the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BBC, five years after the spread of COVID-19 in the city of Wuhan, the WHO has demanded China share data to help in understanding the origin of the pandemic that stopped the world.

In a statement on Monday, December 30, 2024, WHO said, “We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of COVID-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative. Without transparency, sharing, and cooperation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics.”

Reacting to the WHO demand for the COVID-19 data, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, said that the country handled pandemic data properly.

He told the news conference, “On the issue of Covid-19 origin tracing, China has always adhered to the spirit of science, openness, and transparency, actively supported and participated in global scientific tracing, and resolutely opposed any form of political manipulation.”

“China has shared the most data and research results on the issue of Covid-19 origin tracing and has made the greatest contribution to global tracing research,” he continued.

Most of the scientists believe that the virus spread from animals to humans, whereas some theorists claim that the virus was transferred from a laboratory in Wuhan.

Furthermore, the WHO, after almost four years, in May 2023 announced that COVID-19 is no longer in a “global health emergency.”

