Dua Lipa makes first appearance after 'secret engagement' with Callum Turner 

Dua Lipa recently delighted fans with her first appearance after her 'secret engagement' with Callum Turner.
As reported by Mail Online, the 29-year-old singer was spotted in London during her regular yoga session.
During the outing, Dua was seen donning a white trench coat, which she paired with black trousers and matching boots.
The Levitating crooner also showcased her huge diamond ring, which she reportedly received by her now fiancé.
This public appearance of Dua came shortly after she posted a picture with Callum on Christmas, subtly flaunting the diamond ring on her left hand.
As the globally renowned singer's post gained popularity on social media, several fans began speculating that she might have secretly become engaged to the actor.
The couple, who initially began dating in January 2024, are now planning to celebrate their engagement with their close pals and family on New Year's Eve.
However, as of now, the two have not publicly addressed any of these speculations.
An insider recently disclosed to The Sun that the two are so in, "love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier."