Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's dream of Royal titles shattered again

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice receive major blow from King Charles

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 31, 2024


Princess Beatrice and Eugenie conclude 2024 without any Royal promotion or title from King Charles III.

A very challenging year for the York family has come to an end on seemingly a bitter note for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's beloved daughters as chances of any royal promotion or titles are very thin amid their dad's double feuds with the Royal Family.

Starting with Prince Andrew's rift with the monarch over Royal Lodge, which he was ordered to evacuate despite having 75 years lease since 2003, to two bombshell documentaries, Scoop and A Very Royal Scandal, focusing on the duke of York's life-changing interview to Newsnight.

Although, the release of both documentaries did not tarnish the image of York sisters on personal level, they just could not appear eligible enough to finally get a prominent position in the Royal fold.

Meanwhile by the end of 2024, Prince Andrew found himself embroiled in yet another controversy as his close ties with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo came under spotlight after the foreigner was banned in the UK.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are non-working Royals yet they have always represented the Royal Family both in the UK and worldwide.

Despite proving their loyalty to King Charles on so many occasions, including this year's Christmas at Sandringham, Princess Beatrice hasn't been awarded with any royal title this year as well.

Although Charles concluded his "brutal year" by awarding prestigious honours to his medical team, Beatrice ad Eugenie's promotions to official working royal positions remains highly unlikely.

