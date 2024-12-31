Entertainment

Ariana Grande makes surprising confession about ‘Wicked’ role: 'Just in case'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024


Ariana Grande has revealed that she had been preparing to perform Glinda years before landing the Wicked role.

In an exclusive clip from the Wicked digital home release, the 7 Rings singer revealed that she stocked up on pink clothes, including underwear, in anticipation of playing the iconic character in Broadway musical.

"I had a little portion of my closet that was all just little pink tops and stuff, just in case. I was like, 'What underwear would Glinda wear today?' " she said in clip.

Grande went on to share, "I had been chasing [producer] Marc Platt down for about 10 years, wondering when this movie was going to happen, when I would have the opportunity to audition."

"As soon as I heard that maybe in a few months they might start seeing people, I was like, 'Great! Now's the time I'm starting,' " she added.

Director Jon M. Chu admitted that he was initially hesitant to cast Grande in the role, fearing that her celebrity status would overshadow the movie.

"In my head, I was like, 'We're never giving this to Ariana Grande. That'll take over the movie — [it'll be] about Ariana Grande,’” he said in clip.

However, after seeing Grande’s audition, he was blown away and quickly changed his mind.

Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to Wicked, is set to premiere in theaters on November 21, 2025.

