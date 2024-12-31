Entertainment

Shawn Mendes wishes fans happy new year with heartwarming family photos

As of November 2024, Shawn Mendes is not publicly known to be dating anyone

  • December 31, 2024
Shawn Mendes is ending 2024 on a high note, surrounded by love and laughter from his family!

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Mercy singer shared a heartwarming carousel of photos and videos, showcasing his cherished moments with his loved ones.

"This has been the most beautiful year of my life! Happy new year you beautiful humans!," he wrote in the caption.

The carousel kicked off with a sweet photo of Mendes standing in his kitchen without a shirt, with his adorable black dog sitting on his shoulder.

The image was followed by an adorable video which showed Mendes enjoying some quality time with his family on a beach.

However, it was his mother who steals the spotlight with her playful antics and funny faces.

The next video featured Mendes posing with his parents, with one hand on his father's shoulder and the other on his mother's.

Soon after the post, his fans took to the comment section to gush over his adorable family.

One wrote, "love this beautiful family!!!!!"

While another penned, "Love to see you together."

"most beautiful fam!!" the third added.

Shawn Mendes parted ways Camila Cabello in November 2021 after a two-year relationship.

As of November 2024, Shawn Mendes is not publicly known to be dating anyone.

