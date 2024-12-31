Entertainment

Ed Sheeran reflects on 'wonderful' 2024, rings in 2025

The ‘Perfect’ singer, Ed Sheeran, bids farewell to 2024 with a heartwarming Instagram post

  December 31, 2024
Ed Sheeran is wrapping 2024 with a quick recap!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 31, the 33-year-old Shape of You singer posted a carousel of photos as he wrapped the soon-to-be-ending year with a quick recap of his 2024 ventures.

The singer also rang in the new year 2025 with a thrilling statement.

“2024 was a year of touring, painting, traveling, fathering, recording and creating. thank you for all the wonderful memories this year,” reflected Ed in the heartwarming post.

Making his fans excited for the new year, the Perfect hitmaker continued, “2025 is a year of releasing, which i’m very excited about. see you in the new year for alot of fun stuff. have a great one gang x.”

Kicking off the carousel, the singer shared a snap with his adorable and fluffy cat, followed by a clip in which he can be seen enjoying a long drive with some pals, singing their way throughout the way.

The third photo featured what appears to be Ed Sheeran’s studio recording room.

One of the slides showcased a clip from the singer’s hit Mathematics Tour, while a snap featured Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh from his hit Dil-Luminati Tour where the duo performed a hit collaboration.

A fan commented, “2024 was full of cats. The best year. Pawfect.”

“Wish you and your loved ones a happy and healthy New Year 2025,” a second penned.

A third wrote, “I can't believe you wrote a caption without typing anything about pressing play. I guess we'll get sooo much of that in the new year....”

Moreover, Ed Sheeran will begin the 2025 leg of his Mathematics Tour in Thimphu, Bhutan on January 24.

