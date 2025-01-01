Royal

King Charles leans on Hollywood star over Prince William for royal event

King Charles seeks help from Hollywood legend after New Year celebration backlash

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025


After receiving a lot of backlash on New Year celebration message for poor graphics, King Charles relies on Hollywood legend instead of son Prince William.

On December 31, the British monarch penned a sweet message to welcome 2025.

However, royal fans could not help but notice the “awful” graphics.

In these troubling times, Charles sought help from the Hunger Games and Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci for a major event.

A few days ago, Royal family announced the list of people for New Year’s honours.

The renowned actor, who is also a great cook, was requested by his majesty to come up with a very special menu for a dinner celebrating Anglo-Italian relations.

Stanley told The Telegraph about the special request from the King, "Now, OK, I won't actually be in the kitchen, cooking for him, but the Italian ambassador came to me and said, 'I want to do a meal, and Charles would like you to participate', so I've been coming up with the menu.”

The media outlet reported that the entire menu would revolve around the theme of "slow food and fashion.”

"[King] Charles was into that way before anyone else. He was way ahead of his time,” the actor noted.

King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed their annual New Year celebration at the monarch Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House. 

Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry

Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry
DNA technology helps solve 43 years old murder case in Ohio

DNA technology helps solve 43 years old murder case in Ohio
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations
Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip

Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip
Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry
Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry
Princess Kate, Prince William plan ‘big’ surprise for kids after painful year
Princess Kate, Prince William plan ‘big’ surprise for kids after painful year
King Frederik captivates nation with inspiring first New Year’s address
King Frederik captivates nation with inspiring first New Year’s address
Prince William, Kate Middleton ring in new year with delightful 2024 throwback
Prince William, Kate Middleton ring in new year with delightful 2024 throwback
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's dream of Royal titles shattered again
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's dream of Royal titles shattered again
Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa ring in new year with delightful photo
Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa ring in new year with delightful photo
Sarah Ferguson announces new ‘partnership’ after ex Andrew’s selfish decision
Sarah Ferguson announces new ‘partnership’ after ex Andrew’s selfish decision
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer hit with shocking claims from ex-wife
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer hit with shocking claims from ex-wife
Princess Charlotte takes on Queen Elizabeth's hilarious hidden talent
Princess Charlotte takes on Queen Elizabeth's hilarious hidden talent
Prince William, Princess Kate bid farewell to 2024 with heartwarming recap
Prince William, Princess Kate bid farewell to 2024 with heartwarming recap
King Charles welcomes 2025 with delightful New Year message
King Charles welcomes 2025 with delightful New Year message
Queen Camilla shares ‘surreal’ bond with key member in difficult times
Queen Camilla shares ‘surreal’ bond with key member in difficult times