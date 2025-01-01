King Charles leans on Hollywood star over Prince William for royal event

After receiving a lot of backlash on New Year celebration message for poor graphics, King Charles relies on Hollywood legend instead of son Prince William.
On December 31, the British monarch penned a sweet message to welcome 2025.
However, royal fans could not help but notice the “awful” graphics.
In these troubling times, Charles sought help from the Hunger Games and Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci for a major event.
A few days ago, Royal family announced the list of people for New Year’s honours.
The renowned actor, who is also a great cook, was requested by his majesty to come up with a very special menu for a dinner celebrating Anglo-Italian relations.
Stanley told The Telegraph about the special request from the King, "Now, OK, I won't actually be in the kitchen, cooking for him, but the Italian ambassador came to me and said, 'I want to do a meal, and Charles would like you to participate', so I've been coming up with the menu.”
The media outlet reported that the entire menu would revolve around the theme of "slow food and fashion.”
"[King] Charles was into that way before anyone else. He was way ahead of his time,” the actor noted.
King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed their annual New Year celebration at the monarch Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House.